Justin Timberlake & Eddie Vedder to Headline Pilgrimage Music Festival

The bill also includes Ryan Adams, The Avett Brothers, Gary Clark Jr. and many more. April 4, 2017 11:49 AM
By Abby Hassler

Justin Timberlake and Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder will headline the third annual 2017 Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival in Franklin, TN. Timberlake is a partner and producer of the festival as well.

The bill also includes Ryan Adams, The Avett Brothers, Gary Clark Jr. and dozens more. Tickets are already on sale and the festival will take place Sept. 23 and 24 at the Park at Harlinsdale.

Timberlake took to social media to express his excitement, writing, “Stoked to be headlining @PilgrimageFest this year! Meet me there. #MakeThePilgrimage.”

Check out the post below.

