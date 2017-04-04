DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIAL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Natalie Maines Blasts President Donald Trump

April 4, 2017 1:48 PM
Filed Under: Natalie Maines

By Abby Hassler

The Dixie Chicks member Natalie Maines isn’t playing nice with Donald Trump anymore. While Maines was an outspoken critic of Trump during his 2016 presidential race, it is her social media posts to him early Tuesday morning (April 4) that has everyone talking.

Beginning at 2:23 a.m. ET, Maines posted, “Do you ever feel like you can’t escape the person that brings out the worst in you? @realDonaldTrump you’re mine and I hate you for it.”

Throughout a series of six tweets, the political activist and country music star blasted the current president, asking him questions, such as “How pure was your heart?” with the follow-up “Not how much $$ did you make?”

She concluded, writing, “Just do right by human beings. If you take $$ out of the equation, the same basic things bring every human happiness. @realDonaldTrump”

Check out Maines’ posts below.

