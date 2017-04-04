Kanye West Makes Music History with ‘The Life of Pablo’

By Abby Hassler

Kanye West just made music history with his seventh solo album and eighth studio album, The Life of Pablo. Released Feb. 2016, Pablo became the first streaming-only album ever to achieve RIAA platinum certification for consumption of over 1 million equivalent units.

The album has been streamed 3 billion times worldwide and was the seventh #1 album of West’s career.

West has sold over 30 million albums internationally and has twice been named TIME magazine’s list of “100 Most Influential People In The World.” After 22 Grammy wins and numerous other music industry accolades, fans are wondering what West might do next. Maybe run for president?