By Robyn Collins

Joey Bada$$ stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, before dropping All-AmeriKKKan Bada$$ this Friday.

To support the upcoming project, the rapper performed his protest song “Land of the Free,” dressed in the same American flag pattern that is found on the album cover.

Related: Kanye West, Joey Badass, Chuck D, Others React to Recent Police Shootings

Watch the emotional performance below.