Falling in Reverse Hurtle Through Space in ‘Coming Home’ Video

April 4, 2017 1:55 PM
Filed Under: Falling In Reverse

By Abby Hassler

Falling in Reverse have released a new music video for the title track off their fourth upcoming album Coming Home, slated for release April 7.

The compelling and beautifully shot video features a lonely astronaut spinning through space. Only near the end of the video, does the audience see it is frontman Ronnie Radke’s who is the astronaut hurtling toward Earth.

“This video is an analogy of the dichotomies between my personal life and my public life—a lonely traveler content on fulfilling the dreams he set out on, but missing out on everything he has at home. A bittersweet duality,” Radke explained to Radio.com.

Watch the official music video below.

