DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIAL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Dustin Lynch & Kelly Osbourne Celebrate One Year Anniversary

April 4, 2017 6:27 PM
Filed Under: Dustin Lynch, Kelly Osbourne

By Radio.com Staff

Dustin Lynch and Kelly Osbourne are celebrating their one year anniversary.

Related: Dustin Lynch Gets Hot and Heavy in ‘Seein’ Red’ Video

Both have played coy about their relationship status in the past, but this seems pretty definitive, right?

The couple posed with a celebratory cake in posts to their respective Instagram accounts. “With my boo @dustinlynchmusic #celebrating our first anniversary! #TheOddCouple 💜🍾💋” wrote Kelly. “Shhhhh… 🤐#oneyear,” Lynch captioned his post.

Check out the cute posts below.

With my boo @dustinlynchmusic #celebrating our first anniversary! #TheOddCouple 💜🍾💋

A post shared by Kelly! (@kellyosbourne) on

Shhhhh... 🤐#oneyear

A post shared by Dustin Lynch (@dustinlynchmusic) on

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Drake More Life Drip Pan
5 Songwriting Similarities Drip Pan
5 Best Ed Sheeran '÷' Drip Pan

Listen Live