Dustin Lynch & Kelly Osbourne Celebrate One Year Anniversary

By Radio.com Staff
Dustin Lynch and Kelly Osbourne are celebrating their one year anniversary.
Both have played coy about their relationship status in the past, but this seems pretty definitive, right?
The couple posed with a celebratory cake in posts to their respective Instagram accounts. “With my boo @dustinlynchmusic #celebrating our first anniversary! #TheOddCouple 💜🍾💋” wrote Kelly. “Shhhhh… 🤐#oneyear,” Lynch captioned his post.
Check out the cute posts below.