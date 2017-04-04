Desiigner Drops ‘Thank God I Got It’ and ‘Up’

By Hayden Wright

Desiigner’s back with two new (and very different) tracks. “Up” and “Thank God I Got It” hit streaming services overnight and his recent track “Holy Ghost” is now available for download on iTunes.

On “Up,” Desiigner dismisses haters trying to kill his buzz: “I see stars, there’s no limit/ Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, moving right up/ Hold on, they can’t stop us.”

On “Thank God I Got It,” the rapper ruminates on the opportunities and challenges rising to the top has created. The lyrics skew in a confessional direction: “Rain dance, rain dancing/ Rich boy, play dazing/ I can be raw let you ride here/ Baby I’m slowly dying.”

