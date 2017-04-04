Bruce Springsteen Memorabilia Collection on Sale for $7.5 Million

By Robyn Collins

An epic Bruce Springsteen memorabilia collection is up for sale at the price of $7.5 million. The “Ultimate Springsteen Collection,” is being presented by Moments in Time. The batch contains more than 300 items, including everything from guitars and lyrics, to a barely-passing junior high school report card.

Related: Bruce Springsteen’s ‘L.A. Years’: ‘Human Touch’ and ‘Lucky Town,’ 25 Years Later

According to Moments in Time CEO Gary Zimet, the collector who is selling his Springsteen treasure trove, acquired the goods over a period of seven years, after he first purchased the 1957 Chevy Bel Air Convertible in which Springsteen wrote “Born to Run.” (Which is not included in the sale) He began collecting intentionally, building his own personal museum and loaning items to exhibits at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, reports Billboard.

Springsteen’s 4F card excusing him from service in the Vietnam War, different drafts of “Born to Run” lyrics and the original flannel shirt the legend wore on the cover of his The River album are among the items offered.

The collection also includes lyrics to “Born in the U.S.A.,” “Rosalie,” “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out,” a lyric notebook from 1968 containing 18 early songs and more.

Items from Springsteen’s first band, The Castiles, including an original acetate and early promotional photo, as well as a temporary driver’s license from 1974, an 8th grade report card (mostly “D”s), a passport photo and the leather jacket worn on the Born to Run album cover are featured in the extensive collection.

Zimet has said he would consider selling any of the pieces individually.