Beyoncé Celebrates 9th Wedding Anniversary with ‘Die With You’ Video

By Abby Hassler

Beyoncé showed her love for husband Jay Z on their ninth anniversary by sharing a new version of “Die With You,” with an accompanying video. She originally released the song in 2015 to celebrate the couple’s seventh anniversary.

Related: The Latest Beyoncé Pregnancy Photo Shoot is Here

The video, available exclusively on Tidal, features the singer playing the song on the piano, along with several home video clips.

The “Lemonade” star also shared series of three heartfelt social media posts and a playlist dedicated to her husband called “IV EVER EVER.”

Check out all the celebratory media below.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 4, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 4, 2017 at 12:05pm PDT