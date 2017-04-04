DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIAL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Beyoncé Celebrates 9th Wedding Anniversary with ‘Die With You’ Video

Has it really been 9 years already? April 4, 2017 4:00 PM
Filed Under: Beyonce, Jay-Z

By Abby Hassler

Beyoncé showed her love for husband Jay Z on their ninth anniversary by sharing a new version of “Die With You,” with an accompanying video. She originally released the song in 2015 to celebrate the couple’s seventh anniversary.

Related: The Latest Beyoncé Pregnancy Photo Shoot is Here

The video, available exclusively on Tidal, features the singer playing the song on the piano, along with several home video clips.

The “Lemonade” star also shared series of three heartfelt social media posts and a playlist dedicated to her husband called “IV EVER EVER.”

Check out all the celebratory media below.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

💙 4.4.17 💙

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

