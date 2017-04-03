DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIAL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Zayn Malik Gets Tattoo in Honor of New Single

April 3, 2017 11:14 AM
By Robyn Collins

Zayn Malik has shared his latest ink with fans; his new tattoo reads “SGT 2 4 17.”

It seems likely the tattoo is an acronym for “Still Got Time,” which is the first solo single Zayn has shared since the release of his debut album, Mind of Mine. The numbers “2 4 17” are slightly more cryptic, they seem to be a date, but the single dropped on March 23rd. Perhaps it’s simply the date when Malik got the new ink.

Check out Zayn’s new tattoo below.

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on

