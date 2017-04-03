DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIAL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

What’s the Song in the New ‘Mummy’ Trailer?

April 3, 2017 2:07 PM
Filed Under: The Mummy, The Rolling Stones

 By Abby Hassler

Universal Studios just released their terrifying official new trailer for The Mummy reboot. The trailer features Sofia Boutell’s undead, villainous character wrecking havoc on the world, while the eerie guitar riff from “Paint it Black” by The Rolling Stones plays softly in the background.

Starring Tom Cruise, this film remake shows viewers what happen when Cruise accidentally lets loose an ancient, evil spirit who is ready to cause some mayhem after being locked away for thousands of years. Directed by Alex Kurtzman, The Mummy will hit theaters June 9th.

Watch the official movie trailer followed by the Rolling Stones’ full song below.

