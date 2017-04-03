Travis Scott Teams with Kendrick Lamar, Quavo

By Abby Hassler

Travis Scott has been busy. Today (April 3) he shared collaborations with both Migos’ Quavo and Kendrick Lamar.

Scott released two new teaser clips that suggest a potential Scott-Quavo joint album might not be too far away. There is no confirmation whether these tracks would make it to an album, but the releases have Scott fans wondering and hoping. The two already worked together on “Portland,” from Drake’s new More Life project.

Scott also released a new music video for “Goosebumps” featuring Kendrick Lamar from his 2016 album Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight. It’s exclusively available over Apple Music at the moment.