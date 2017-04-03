DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIAL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Steam Zedd’s Welcome! Concert to Benefit the ACLU

April 3, 2017 5:03 PM
Filed Under: Zedd

By Radio.com Staff

Zedd has organized a star-studded concert to benefit the American Civil Liberties Union, but if you’re not in Los Angeles today (April 3rd) don’t worry, the whole thing will be streaming live.

Performers include Bebe Rexha, Camila Cabello, Daya, Halsey, Imagine Dragons, Incubus, Machine Gun Kelly, Macklemore, Miguel, Mija, Skrillex, Tinashe and of course Zedd.

“As an immigrant myself I feel the need to stand up against the tyranny that threatens our basic human rights,” Zedd said, reflecting on his motivation for organizing the event.

The stream will be live at 10pm E/7pm P and you can check it out below.

