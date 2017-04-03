DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIAL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Kesha Has 74 New Songs She Can’t Release

April 3, 2017 3:30 PM
Filed Under: kesha

By Abby Hassler

Kesha made her Louisiana debut for her F— The World tour at LSU’s annual free spring concert Thursday night (March 30). During the concert, the “Timber” star spoke openly about her ongoing legal troubles with her former producer Dr. Luke.

“The reason I haven’t put out music in so long is because I have a lawsuit from hell, and I just want you to know I’m fighting every f—– day to bring you new music,” the musician revealed to her fans, according to Nola.com. “I have about 74 songs done. I’ve had a lot to talk about. And I just want to thank you for being here tonight.”

Posting about the concert on social media after the concert, she wrote, “tonight was a beautiful magical loud – amp blowing out- wild evening. thank you creeps.”

tonight was a beautiful magical loud - amp blowing out- wild evening. thank you creeps

