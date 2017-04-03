Detroit Mayor Gives Big Sean Key to the City

By Hayden Wright

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan presented Big Sean with the key to the city this weekend, making Sean the youngest recipient of the hometown honor ever. The mayor cited Big Sean’s charitable foundation for inspiring and motivating natives, and the lovefest spilled over onto Twitter.

Related: Big Sean Confirms Deranged Fan Took a Swing at Him

“Today we presented @BigSean with the key to the @CityofDetroit,” the mayor tweeted. “He is the youngest person to ever receive this honor. The work that @BigSean is doing with his foundation is inspiring Detroit youth to achieve their dreams.”

Sean seemed astonished by the past recipients of the honor.

“For the city! The youngest to receive this honor. Last people to get this were Berry Gordy n Stevie Wonder! Key to the City of Detroit!” he tweeted.

See how the Motor City celebrated Big Sean’s philanthropic work:

Thank you Mayor Duggan for the Key to the City of Detroit. I know how big of an honor this is! Thank u! 🙏🏾 twitter.com/mayormikedugga… —

Sean Don (@BigSean) April 01, 2017

For the city! The youngest to receive this honor. Last people to get this were Berry Gordy n Stevie Wonder! Key to… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

Sean Don (@BigSean) April 02, 2017

Today we presented @BigSean with the key to the @CityofDetroit. He is the youngest person to ever receive this hon… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

Mayor Mike Duggan (@MayorMikeDuggan) April 01, 2017

"This is a key to the city for all of us." -@BigSean https://t.co/DWXdBXC05K —

City of Detroit (@CityofDetroit) April 01, 2017

Today, @BigSean became the youngest Detroiter to receive a key to the city. Thanks for always repping hard for the… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

City of Detroit (@CityofDetroit) April 01, 2017