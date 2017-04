By Radio.com Staff

will.i.am has released a new track titled “FIYAH.”

“You can touch me, I’m too too too high up,” The Black Eyed Peas’ principal sings on the hook. “You can touch me I’m about two two two miles up. I’m on fire, I’m on f-f-f-fire.”

Check out Will’s latest below.