Thomas Rhett & Maren Morris Debut ‘Craving You’ at the ACM Awards

By Hayden Wright

Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris gave a sexy performance of “Craving You,” their new duet, at the ACM Awards. Dierks Bentley and Luke Bryan (dressed in their Bruno Mars 24K Magic get-ups from earlier in the night) introduced the pair.

The song debuted this weekend and Rhett and Morris had plenty of chemistry together on stage. Rhett was already a Song of the Year winner for “Die a Happy Man” while Morris picked up the trophy for New Female Vocalist of the Year.

Rhett wore a snazzy black bomber jacket while Morris was dressed in a pink two-piece gown. As complements, his microphone was black and hers was pink. We’d like to shake that prop guy’s hand.

Just after their performance, Rhett won Male Vocalist of the Year.

“Everybody in this category are my idols, everybody in this category shaped the singer that I am. This is the most amazing award I’ve ever received in my whole existence,” he said.