Miranda Lambert Wins Female Vocalist of the Year at ACM Awards

It's her 25th ACM Award. April 2, 2017 10:38 PM
By Hayden Wright

Miranda Lambert is the Academy of Country Music’s Female Vocalist of the Year for eight years running now. The singer-songwriter accepted her award in Las Vegas, having already won the award for Album of the Year earlier in the night. Her record The Weight of These Wings carried her through another year atop the country community and Lambert used the opportunity to salute women in music.

“I’m just glad to see females kicking ass these days—I’m so proud to be part of that,” she said. “So here’s to all us girls out here dreaming.”

The award is Lambert’s 25th ACM Award win overall.

 

