Is Chris Stapleton Joining Boyz II Men?

Motown/Philly/Nashville back again. April 2, 2017 7:38 AM
Filed Under: Boyz II Men, Chris Stapleton

By Robyn Collins

Country singer Chris Stapleton just posted a photo teasing that he’s joining Boyz II Men. While that may be far-fetched, it does give a hint at least a collaboration at some point.

“Last night they finally asked, so I’m proud to announce I’m the newest member of @BoyzIIMen #motownphillyhillbilly #ACMs”

Stapleton isn’t the only country star hanging with a boy band. Florida Georgia Line will perform at the ACM Awards tonight (April 2) with the Backstreet Boys, and will tour with them this summer.

