Is Chris Stapleton Joining Boyz II Men?

By Robyn Collins

Country singer Chris Stapleton just posted a photo teasing that he’s joining Boyz II Men. While that may be far-fetched, it does give a hint at least a collaboration at some point.

“Last night they finally asked, so I’m proud to announce I’m the newest member of @BoyzIIMen #motownphillyhillbilly #ACMs”

Last night they finally asked, so I'm proud to announce I'm the newest member of @BoyzIIMen #motownphillyhillbilly… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

Chris Stapleton (@ChrisStapleton) April 01, 2017

Related: Chris Stapleton to Reveal New Music During ACM Awards Performance

Backstage w/ @chrisstapleton. Hope you enjoyed the show! https://t.co/pCrrelBZqZ —

Boyz II Men (@BoyzIIMen) April 01, 2017

Stapleton isn’t the only country star hanging with a boy band. Florida Georgia Line will perform at the ACM Awards tonight (April 2) with the Backstreet Boys, and will tour with them this summer.