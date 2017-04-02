Carrie Underwood Posts A(nother) Heartwarming Photo to Instagram

By Robyn Collins

Carrie Underwood has been preparing for tonight’s ACM Awards, but that doesn’t mean that she’s ignored her Instagram account. The country superstar posted a sweet picture of the men in her life with a poignant hashtag.

The singer shared this beautiful photo of her husband, NHL player Mike Fisher of the Nashville Predators, her son Isaiah, and his grandfather. Her post says it all.

“These are the moments… @mfisher1212 giving a puck to the little man while Papa holds on tight. #blessed”

Underwood will perform “Fighter,” with Keith Urban at the American Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 2 on CBS. The show will air live at 8 pm EST.