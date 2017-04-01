Britney Spears Spanks Chris Lane Onstage

By Robyn Collins

Country singer Chris Lane got more than he bargained for when he joined Britney Spears onstage Friday night in Las Vegas (March 31).

The “Fix” singer was in town for the 2017 ACM awards, which air Sunday night on CBS at 8/7 pm CT, when he decided to check out Spears’ Piece of Me Show at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Lane posted the evidence to his Instagram account.



Spears brought the artist onstage during her performance of a song aptly titled “Freakshow,” but it wasn’t for a duet. Instead, the pop star, dressed in S&M get-up, proceeded to push Lane around the stage on his hands and knees, with a leash around his neck.

His response was to post “When I woke up yesterday I had no idea my night was gonna go like this 😂😂 @britneyspears thanks for the spankin 😉 #britneyspears #britneyspears #pieceofme”

Lane told Justin Moore about it at KMLE’s ACM Awards Radio Row booth. “Last minute kind of thing, I went to the Britney Spears show,” Lane said. “We’re backstage hanging out before the show and she said, ‘Hey, can you dance?’ I said, ‘No.’ She said, ‘Do you want to come on stage with me?’ I said, ‘Yes!’ And I didn’t know what I was going to have to do, so I get up there, they put me in these chains and like, a collar and a leash, and made me get on all fours and crawl across the stage, and she was whipping me, with a whip. And I was laughing so hard. My inner sixteen-year-old self was freaking out.”

Moore responded, “I can image my eighteen-year-old self having that dream.”

Watch the interview below.