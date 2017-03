By Robyn Collins

YG returns today (March 31) with a new single “Pop It, Shake It.”

The cut is the first track from YG’s third studio album Just Re’d Up 3: Know Your Worth, executive produced by DJ Mustard.

The track is first new music since the Compton rapper dropped the Red Friday mixtape (which was released on Black Friday of last year).

Check out YG’s latest below. Warning: Explicit lyrics.