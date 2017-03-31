Steve Perry to Join Journey for Rock Hall Induction

By Radio.com Staff

It appears Steve Perry will join his former band Journey when they are inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame next Friday, April 7th.

Speaking with the Dayton Daily News keyboard player Jonathan Cain says he’s looking forward to seeing Perry at the ceremony.

“The ceremony is the first time we’re going to get to see Steve Perry in a long time,” he said. “So that’ll be fun.”

“As far as we know, he’s just going to accept the award and then skedaddle,” he continued, damping fans hope for a reunion performance. “That’s all I know unless something changes.”

Journey will most likely perform with their current lead singer Arnel Pineda. “Arnel has been consistently on the road for 10 years now,” said Cain. “I don’t think any singer in the band has stayed on the road as long as Arnel has. When we think back to the Steve Perry days, he wasn’t in the band for 10 years straight, faithfully being the road singer.”