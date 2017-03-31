Nothing will Keep Miranda Lambert from Getting to the ACMs

By Abby Hassler

Country music star Miranda Lambert isn’t letting anything stop her from getting to the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday.

With five ACM Awards nominations this year, Lambert wasn’t going to let something as simple as massive flight delays due to storms keep her from making it to Las Vegas.

In typical humorous Lambert style, she captioned her post, writing, “Y’all….@ACMawards or bust! Storms diverted our plane to Laughlin Nevada. So… Rent a car set up the bar!! Vegas here we come. Thanks Curt Jenkins For drivin! Best TM ever! :📷Marion Kraft #highwayvagabonds #wheelsandwhiskey #fenderbender #vanjam #90’scountry #bartenderinanotherlife”

Check out the post below.