Mary J. Blige Debuts ‘Love Yourself’ Collaboration with Kanye West

By Hayden Wright

This week, Mary J. Blige revealed that her Strength of a Woman album included A-list collaborations with DJ Khaled, Missy Elliott and Kanye West. The Kanye track (“Love Yourself”) arrived on streaming services right away, and it’s a heartfelt empowerment anthem.

Kanye contributed one verse to the track on which he discusses his career and other struggles:

“I decided not to use my color as a handicap/ He a designer, artist, producer, and he rap/ Never found virtue from patience/ In a dark room just pacin’/ Precious time is just wastin’/ You do not know what we facin’/ I cannot be complacent.”

Mary’s album drops April 28. Listen to “Love Yourself” here: