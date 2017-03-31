Luke Combs Arrested Before ACM Awards, Explains Why

By Radio.com Staff

During an interview backstage at the ACMs, Lauren Alaina learned that Luke Combs was arrested and almost didn’t make it to the awards show.

While at Nashville International Airport, Combs was arrested, detained and had one of his personal belongings removed, never to be returned.

After placing his bag into onto the conveyor belt to be X-rayed, Combs remembered he had a bottle of water that would never have made it through the screening process so he quickly reached in and removed it. Little did he realize that he left something in his bag that would cause a much greater stir with the TSA.

Thinking he was finally going to go sail through the security screening without issue, he was called and asked if the bag was his. “I’m thinking I took this bottle of water out! And they say, ‘So this is your gun in the bookbag?’ And I’m like yes, this is my gun in the bookbag. I got handcuffed right there in front of God and everybody at the airport.”

Much to Combs’ relief, he wasn’t taken to jail. He was released. However, his brand new never fired handgun was confiscated by the authorities. “It’s evidence now,” Combs says.

The upside? Combs was able to get a coffee and make his flight.