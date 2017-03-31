Listen to Lorde on Bleachers’ Single ‘Don’t Take the Money’

By Robyn Collins

Grammy award winners Jack Antonoff and Lorde have been busy.

First, Lorde recently released two new singles that the pair wrote, “Green Light,” and “Liability,” from her upcoming album, Melodrama. And now, Antonoff’s band Bleachers has just released a new single, “Don’t Take the Money,” which features Lorde.

The new tune is another Antonoff-Lorde collab, reports Billboard.

Before the song dropped at midnight on Thursday (March 30) Bleachers fans were given a scavenger hunt in New York, which guided participants to a piñata of Jack Antonoff, filled with USB drives containing the new single.

The band’s unnamed sophomore album will follow their Strange Desire, and this first single makes it feel like it’s not that far away.