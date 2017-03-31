Listen to Calvin Harris’ ‘Heatstroke’ Feat. Ariana Grande, Pharrell & Young Thug

The song combines soul, funk and dance music into a colorful cocktail. March 31, 2017 7:32 AM
By Jon Wiederhorn

As previously announced, Calvin Harris teamed up with Ariana Grande, Pharrell Williams and Young Thug for the steamy new song “Heatstroke” and early this morning (March 30) he released the track.

The song combines soul, funk and dance music into a colorful cocktail. While his guests deliver stellar performances, Harris takes control, performing eight instruments as well as producing and arranging the track.

“Heatstroke” drops just five weeks after Harris’ first single of the year, “Slide,” featuring Frank Ocean & Migos, which has garnered nearly 700,000 units in sales worldwide.

Listen to “Heatstroke” below:

