Stream Kodak Black’s New Album ‘Painting Pictures’

Listen to the entire whopping 18-track album. March 31, 2017 1:27 PM
Kodak Black has released his new Painting Pictures “Street Album.” The teenage Florida rapper began recording tracks after Christmas 2016 and the album includes his gold-certified single, “Tunnel Vision,” which currently holds the No. 6 position on the Billboard Hot 100.

To accompany the album, a documentary titled “Project Baby” was created that follows Kodak after his December 2016 release from a South Carolina jail and culminates four days before his recent return to custody. Watch the short film below.

Stream the full album via Spotify.

