Stream Kodak Black’s New Album ‘Painting Pictures’

Kodak Black has released his new Painting Pictures “Street Album.” The teenage Florida rapper began recording tracks after Christmas 2016 and the album includes his gold-certified single, “Tunnel Vision,” which currently holds the No. 6 position on the Billboard Hot 100.

To accompany the album, a documentary titled “Project Baby” was created that follows Kodak after his December 2016 release from a South Carolina jail and culminates four days before his recent return to custody. Watch the short film below.

