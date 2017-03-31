Jennifer Lopez In-Studio with Skrillex and Poo Bear

March 31, 2017 3:30 PM
Filed Under: Jennifer Lopez, Poo Bear, Skrillex

By Abby Hassler

Jennifer Lopez loves to make her fans wonder. The superstar released an adorable video, featuring her dancing with Skrillex and Poo Bear, Friday morning (March 31) over social media, while an upbeat song plays in the background.

Related: Jennifer Lopez Struts Her Stuff in Silly Dance Battle on ‘Fallon’

Last year, JLo signed a multi-album deal with Epic Records. Since then, fans have been wondering when her ninth studio record is set to come out.

The triple-threat teased her fans in her post, writing, “Playing around in the studio w @skrillex @poobear #US.”

Check out the post below.

Playing around in the studio w @skrillex @poobear #US

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Drake More Life Drip Pan
5 Songwriting Similarities Drip Pan
5 Best Ed Sheeran '÷' Drip Pan

Listen Live