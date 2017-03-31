Halsey Shares ‘Hopeless Fountain Kingdom’ Album Cover, Announces New Single

March 31, 2017 5:37 PM
Filed Under: halsey

By Radio.com Staff

Halsey has revealed the cover art for her highly anticipated sophomore album Hopeless Fountain Kingdom.

The singer also announced that the first single from the album called “You Can Find Me in the Kingdom” will be released on April 4th.

Hopeless Fountain Kingdom is set to be released on June 2nd; check out the artwork below.

