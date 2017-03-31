Gavin DeGraw Releases Music Video for ‘Making Love with the Radio On’

Gavin DeGraw wants to showcase how much fun he has on stage with the release of the new music video for his single “Making Love with the Radio On.”

The video features DeGraw getting ready for one of his live shows and then performing in front of a roaring crowd.

The song is part of his sixth studio album, Something Worth Saving, which was released this past September.

Watch the official music video below.

