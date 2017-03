By Radio.com Staff

Cheat Codes have released a new track called “No Promises,” which features Demi Lovato.

Cheat Codes are a DJ trio from Los Angeles made up of Trevor Dahl, Kevin Ford and Matthew Russell. The group is best known for their song “Sex” which samples the chorus from Salt-N-Pepa’s “Let’s Talk About Sex.”

Check out the new collaborative track below.