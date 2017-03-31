Chris Stapleton to Reveal New Music During ACM Awards Performance

By Abby Hassler

Multiple-award winning country music star Chris Stapleton will perform new music from his upcoming album at the 52nd annual ACM Awards on Sunday, according to CMT News.

Stapleton revealed earlier this month his second studio solo album will come out May 5th. This date marks the two-year anniversary of his critically acclaimed first solo record, Traveller.

At this year’s ACM Awards, he has been nominated for three awards, including best male vocalist, song of the year for “Tennessee Whiskey” and video of the year for “Fire Away.”