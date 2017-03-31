Cam Finds Inspiration in Greater Palm Springs

By Radio.com Staff

“There’s something about this area that seems to clear your mind and inspire your soul,” country singer Cam says of Greater Palm Springs. The artist knows a lot about the mind and the soul. She studied psychology and traveled in Nepal before her career took off after her hit single “Burning House” began climbing the charts.

Even with her hectic schedule of always being on the road, Cam finds time to unplug. The native Californian loves to unwind in Greater Palm Springs, especially spending time at La Quinta Resort & Club.

“The Palm Springs area is this gorgeous, serene, beautiful oasis,” she says, noting that she’s even enjoyed playing polo at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio while attending the Stagecoach Festival.

“You can get spa treatments, go on hikes, horseback riding,” she says. “When you come to Greater Palm Springs, (you discover) it’s not just for one type of person. There’s something really sacred about this place. You see people coming back from Greater Palm Springs saying, ‘That was amazing, I’m refreshed.’”