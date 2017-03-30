Kendrick Lamar Demands You Sit Down and Stay ‘Humble’ in New Video

Lamar demands that those around him sit down and stay humble. March 30, 2017 8:08 PM
Kendrick Lamar dropped a video for “Humble,” today (March 30) just a week after he released the first single, “The Heart Part 4,” from what fans can only assume is an impending album due to be released April 7.

Lamar tapped Dave Meyers and TDE president Dave Free to direct the video for the Mike WiLL Made-It-produced track. In the cinematically shot video, Lamar demands that those around him sit down and stay humble by explaining where he’s from and what he’s accomplished. He masterfully juxtaposes his humility with his success.

The video required army of extras and boasts powerfully imagery like Lamar’s version of The Last Supper. Watch the video below.

 

