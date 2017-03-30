Victoria Beckham Films ‘Carpool Karaoke’ with James Corden

By Hayden Wright

Last year, Victoria Beckham and Mel C. said “thanks but no thanks” to the Spice Girls reunion featuring Mel B., Geri Halliwell and Emma Bunton. And while Posh Spice has tabled her music career to earn acclaim as a fashion designer, she teased an upcoming Carpool Karaoke appearance with James Corden. Beckham captured an Instagram story tagged “top secret filming” and let the cat out of the bag when she announced “We’re here about to film Carpool Karaoke — here’s James,” as Corden climbed into the driver’s seat.

Beckham also shared a clip from James Corden’s soundstage, so her appearance on The Late Late Show may come very soon. The teasers leave some big lingering questions:

What will Posh sing? Beckham and Mel C. reportedly blocked the members of GEM from mining the old catalog in the Spice Girls’ latest, incomplete iteration, reported NME.

Is she alone? Maybe Mel C. will make an appearance of solidarity with her and maybe — if we can dream — there were four other British superstars inside that Range Rover.

We’ll know very soon. Until then, enjoy these clips from VB’s Instagram story: