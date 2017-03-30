Van Morrison to Release ‘Authorized Bang Collection’

By Robyn Collins

Recordings Van Morrison made for Bang Records in 1967, including an entire disc of previously unreleased tracks, will be included in the upcoming set The Authorized Bang Collection.

The compilation gathers tracks the singer-songwriter laid down during his brief period on legendary producer Bert Berns’ label, including the original recording of Morrison’s epic, “Brown Eyed Girl.”

“Bert Berns was a genius,” Morrison said in a statement. “He was a brilliant songwriter and he had a lot of soul, which you don’t find nowadays.”

The collection, due April 28, features three discs of music that Morrison recorded alongside Berns. The first disc contains original masters from Morrison’s Bang sessions – including original mixes of songs like “T.B. Sheets” and “Madame George.”

The second disc is called “Band Sessions and Rarities.”

The third disc, “Contractual Obligation Session,” contains 32 short, stripped-down and imperfect songs that were bootlegged over the years but are presented here in their best sound quality so far.

The Authorized Bang Collection Track List

Disc One – The Original Masters

1. Brown Eyed Girl [original stereo mix]

2. He Ain’t Give You None [original stereo mix]

3. T.B. Sheets [original stereo mix]

4. Spanish Rose [original stereo mix]

5. Goodbye Baby (Baby Goodbye) [original stereo mix]

6. Ro Ro Rosey [original stereo mix]

7. Who Drove The Red Sports Car [original stereo mix]

8. Midnight Special [original stereo mix]

9. It’s All Right [original stereo mix]

10. Send Your Mind [original stereo mix]

11. The Smile You Smile [original stereo mix]

12. The Back Room [original stereo mix]

13. Joe Harper Saturday Morning [original stereo mix]

14. Beside You [original mono mix]

15. Madame George [original mono mix]

16. Chick-A-Boom [original mono mix]

17. The Smile You Smile [demo]

Disc Two – Bang Sessions & Rarities

1. Brown Eyed Girl [original edited mono single mix]

2. Ro Ro Rosey [original mono single mix with backing vocals]

3. T.B. Sheets [Take 2] *

4. Goodbye Baby (Baby Goodbye) [Takes 10 & 11] *

5. Send Your Mind [Take 3] *

6. Midnight Special [Take 7]

7. He Ain’t Give You None (Take 4)

8. Ro Ro Rosey [Take 2] *

9. Who Drove The Red Sports Car (Take 6)

10. Beside You [Take 2] *

11. Joe Harper Saturday Morning [Take 2] *

12. Beside You [Take 5] *

13. Spanish Rose [Take 14] (4:23) *

14. Brown Eyed Girl [Takes 1-6] *

15. Brown Eyed Girl [Takes 7-11] *

Disc Three – Contractual Obligation Session

1. Twist And Shake *

2. Shake And Roll *

3. Stomp And Scream *

4. Scream And Holler *

5. Jump And Thump *

6. Drivin’ Wheel *

7. Just Ball *

8. Shake It Mable *

9. Hold On George *

10. The Big Royalty Check *

11. Ring Worm *

12. Savoy Hollywood *

13. Freaky If You Got This Far *

14. Up Your Mind *

15. Thirty Two *

16. All The Bits *

17. You Say France And I Whistle *

18. Blowin’ Your Nose *

19. Nose In Your Blow *

20. La Mambo *

21. Go For Yourself *

22. Want A Danish *

23. Here Comes Dumb George *

24. Chickee Coo *

25. Do It *

26. Hang On Groovy *

27. Goodbye George *

28. Dum Dum George *

29. Walk And Talk *

30. The Wobble *

31. Wobble And Ball *

* Previously unissued