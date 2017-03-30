Nigel Godrich Reflects on Radiohead’s ‘True Love Waits’

The 1996-7 notes came from "True Love Waits." March 30, 2017 10:20 AM
Filed Under: nigel godrich, Radiohead

By Hayden Wright

For decades, “True Love Waits” was one of Radiohead’s most popular unreleased songs: It’s legendary in its failure to be released on several albums, after many attempted recordings. The song finally made the cut on last year’s A Moon Shaped Pool, but its journey is still steeped in myth. Longtime Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich shared production notes from sessions in the mid-90s that attempted shepherding the song to completion.

“A page from my notebook from recording OKC… old school pre computer editing…. this song didn’t make it anyway ;),” he wrote.

OKC is a reference to the band’s 1997 release OK Computer. In 2012, Godrich discussed the protracted recording process for “True Love Waits.”

“We tried to record it countless times, but it never worked. The irony is you have that s—– live version. To Thom’s credit, he needs to feel a song has validation, that it has a reason to exist as a recording. We could do ‘True Love Waits’ and make it sound like John Mayer. Nobody wants to do that,” he told Rolling Stone.

See notes from the early recording session here:

