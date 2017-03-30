Mary J. Blige’s ‘Strength of a Woman’ Features Kanye West, Missy Elliott, DJ Khaled

Mary J. Blige has revealed the track list for her new album Strength of a Woman, and it includes collaborations with Kanye West, Missy Elliott, DJ Khaled and more.

“Glow Up” is a collaboration with Elliott, DJ Khaled and Migos’ Quavo, while “Smile” features Kaytranada and “Tell the Truth” includes Prince Charlez.

“This is one of my most powerful albums. I’m excited to share it,” tweeted Blige in a post that revealed the track list.

Strength of a Woman, the singer’s 13th studio album, will be released April 28.

Mary J. Blige Strength of a Woman track list:
1. “Love Yourself” feat. Kanye West
2. “Thick of It”
3. “Set Me Free”
4. “It’s Me”
5. “Glow Up” feat. Quavo, DJ Khaled, & Missy Elliott
6. “U + Me (Love Lesson)”
7. “Indestructible”
8. “Thank You”
9. “Survivor”
10. “Find the Love”
11. “Smile” feat. Prince Charlez
12. “Telling the Truth” feat. Kaytranada
13. “Strength of a Woman”
14. “Hello Father”

