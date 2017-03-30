Mark Ronson & Jack Black Featured in New Mockumentary

By Robyn Collins

Australian rocker Kirin J. Callinan in the subject of a new mockumentary Off the Record. The Behind the Music style clip shows Jack Black, Mac DeMarco, Mark Ronson and others waxing poetic about the artist. They discuss in great detail the singer’s fictional underground hit “Tellin’ Me This.”

The short also features Tame Impala’s Jay Watson, Weyes Blood, Ladyhawke, Sebastien Tellier and members of the Go-Betweens discussing the revolutionary sound of “Tellin’ Me This.”

“The first time that I listened to ‘Tellin’ Me This,’ I was driving and I had to pull the car over,” says DeMarco. “Very exciting, very goosebump-y, if that’s a word I can use.”

Callinan himself is also featured in the show. After a string of people talk about why the epic song never had commercial success, we hear from the singer. “Knowing what I know now, I never would’ve written that damn song,” he says dramatically. “I don’t want to be remembered. I want to forget.”

Callinan released his debut album, Embracism, in 2013. He also was in the Australian rock band, Mercy Arms.