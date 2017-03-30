Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley Play Merle Haggard’s ‘Ramblin’ Man’ on ‘Colbert’

By Robyn Collins

Perhaps as a warm up to their two-man act as hosts of the Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday (April 2), Dierks Bentley and Luke Bryan appeared together on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The duo is hosting the ACM’s for the second time together; it will be Bryan’s fifth time overall.

The country singers gave some advice to Colbert, who will be hosting the Emmys this year. They joked and told him to drink, and to have the audience drink to have a successful hosting experience.

Bentley and Bryan also teamed up on a Merle Haggard tune, “Ramblin’ Man,” playing with The Late Show band. Bentley explained that they chose the tune because Haggard had a different style and used saxophone and horns, so they were combining “their thing” with the thing that the band usually does.