David Bowie’s Home and Piano For Sale

By Robyn Collins

The Central Park apartment that David Bowie and Iman lived in from 1992 to 2002 has been listed for the bargain price of $6.5 million, and it comes with one of the late music legend’s Yamaha baby grand pianos. The three bedroom apartment faces the park, in the Essex House apartment block on Central Park South.

When Bowie and Iman lived in the home, they had a panic room installed, but that has now been converted back into a master bedroom, reported The Guardian. In 2002, the couple moved to SoHo.

Check out the official listing with real estate firm Corcoran:

Calling all Central Park and music lovers!

Make beautiful music in this elegant, Central Park-facing condominium home that includes a pristine Yamaha piano that was David Bowie’s! This tremendous home offers a gracious limestone entry foyer and generously proportioned rooms with incredible storage space. Large picture windows frame a clear and direct view of the incomparable Central Park. Look on to the perfect landscape, enjoy the serenity of the trees, flanked by the historic and commanding buildings – the view is not to be missed.

The grand-scaled living room measures 28 feet wide and opens into a stately walnut-paneled office that also faces Central Park – the perfect place from which to close the next big deal, write the next bestselling novel or make into a third bedroom. The pass-through kitchen is newly renovated and features top of the line appliances. There are two master-sized bedrooms, with beautifully crafted en-suite baths made of custom marble, porcelain and limestone. The master bedroom offers a separate dressing area and extra-large bath with separate deep soaking tub, rain shower and heated floors.