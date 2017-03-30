All Time Low Nails Cover of Lorde’s ‘Green Light’

By Abby Hassler

Fans who love both All Time Low and Lorde: Get ready. The four-piece American rock band recently astounded fans in a cover of Lorde’s “Green Light.” Just when people thought they couldn’t adore “Green Light” any more than they already did, lead singer Alex Gaskarth’s vocals come in a sweep them away.

Related: All Time Low Announce 2017 Tour

Ahead of the release of their new album, Last Young Renegade, the band has released “Dirty Laundry,” and most recently, the title track of the record, which you can listen to here.

This cover comes ahead of the June 2 release of their seventh studio album Last Young Renegade. The band has already released the single “Dirty Laundry” and the title track from their upcoming record.

Watch All Time Low’s cover and Lorde’s original version below.