A Perfect Circle Announce First New Album in 13 Years

March 30, 2017 11:22 AM
A Perfect Circle have officially announced their first new album in thirteen years.

According to a press release, the band is currently in the studio working on the follow-up to 2004’s eMOTIVe.

A Perfect Circle’s current lineup includes founding members Billy Howerdel (Ashes Divide) and Maynard James Keenan (Tool, Puscifer) as well as James Iha (The Smashing Pumpkins), Jeff Friedl (Devo/The Beta Machine) and Matt McJunkins (Eagles of Death Metal/The Beta Machine).

The currently untitled project is due this spring. The band is scheduled to tour starting in April.

