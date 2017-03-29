Watch Lorde as a Hard-Rocking 12-Year-Old

By Hayden Wright

In a recent interview, Lorde recalled her days in a high school band, before stardom and Pure Heroine came knocking. By her account, it wasn’t pretty.

“I mean, because I started all of this when I was like 14 ,15 so I didn’t have a lot of gig history before that,” she told Radio X. “But I was in a band when I was like at school called Extreme. It was a rock band.”

“We were the 12-year-old version of extreme. There were a lot of bad moves. There was a lot of getting people to clap,” she said. “I distinctly remember thinking ‘I am not cool in this moment. This is not a cool year for me.’ There is a touch of footage online. If you like a laugh it’s quite funny.”

That footage is available through a simple search: “Lorde at age 12 (2009) with her school band.” The “Green Light” singer and her peers had prodigious taste: They performed “Man on the Silver Mountain” by Rainbow (which originally featured Ronnie James Dio) and “Edie (Ciao Baby)” by the Cult.

Lorde may have taken her solo career in a poppier direction, but the hard rock affinity was strong in her formative years. See her old band perform a gig here: