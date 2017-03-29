Usher Pays Tribute to Late Stepson Kile

By Radio.com Staff

Usher took to social media this afternoon to pay tribute to his late stepson Kile Glover on what would haven been his sixteenth birthday.

The singer shared a photo of Glover with the caption: “Though you’re gone you still live in my mind. The only thing we ran out of is time. Since you left I ain’t been quite the same. I wonder if you miss me, do I make you proud. Know you’re watching me, I feel your spirit. I keep you right by my side. #Stronger Happy 16th Birthday, Kile$. We miss you.”

Glove died in 2012 at the age of eleven after a boating accident on Lake Lanier.