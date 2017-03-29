The Who’s Roger Daltrey Supports Brexit, Badmouths Hillary Clinton

By Robyn Collins

The Who‘s frontman Roger Daltrey continues to be outspoken about his support for Brexit, or more like his support for England getting out of the EU. “We are getting out, and when the dust settles I think that it’ll be seen that it’s the right thing for this country to have done, that’s for sure,” he told NME.

Related: Sex Pistols’ Johnny Rotten Says Donald Trump is Not Racist

He added, “I am not anti-European, but I an anti the present way we are being governed in Europe. “It’s got nothing to do with any of the immigration issues or any of that for me. It was to do with much more. The majority of this country felt that their voices weren’t being heard. It would have been nice to do a deal with Europe but they didn’t want to do a deal, and they sent Cameron back with a bag.”

Daltrey went on, “I’m sad we voted how we voted, but I think we have to go with it now. This country will always be alright, I don’t worry about it. You know it’s going to be bumpy on the way—we expected that; the ones that voted to get out. But Iceland had it a bit bumpy when they went bankrupt, but oh not now.”

When asked about President Donald Trump, the rocker was less political, commenting on the American president’s highly discussed hair and foul language. “His f—ing haircut! He needs it cut and as my mother would say, ‘wash your f—ing mouth out’.

“On other pieces of politics, let’s put it this way: when you say that middle America and the Democrats lost it, but Trump didn’t really win it—because Democrats threw it away by putting [Hilary Clinton] up. A dead dog would have won it against [her], look at that.”

The Who will perform at London’s Royal Albert Hall for Teenage Cancer Trust, Thursday, March 30, and Saturday, April 1.