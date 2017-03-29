Rihanna Dazzles in Second ‘Valerian’ Trailer

March 29, 2017 3:29 PM
Filed Under: Rihanna

By Abby Hassler

Rihanna will soon be back on big screen. In the second teaser trailer for the upcoming sci-fi thriller, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, the Grammy-winning superstar appears for a few moments as Bubble, the shapeshifting adult entertainer.

While she’s only in the new trailer for a split second, her quick transformation from classy cabaret dancer to sultry nurse makes the scene more than worth it.

Hitting theaters July 21st, the rest of the star-studded cast includes co-stars Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevigne, along with John Goodman, Clive Owens and Kris Wu.

Watch the trailer below.

