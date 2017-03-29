Pink Floyd Recording Console Just Sold for $1.8 Million

March 29, 2017 10:53 AM
Filed Under: Pink Floyd

By Robyn Collins

The equipment used to record Pink Floyd’s 1972 Dark Side of the Moon has just sold at auction to the tune of $1,807,500.

Related: Pink Floyd’s Original ‘The Wall’ Paintings for Sale

According to the Bonhams Auction House who brokered the sale, the equipment has also been used by Paul McCartney and Wings, George Harrison, Ringo Starr, Kate Bush and the Cure.

The seller, producer Mike Hedges, had purchased the 40-channel EMI TG12345 MK IV that was custom-built by EMI engineers for the legendary Abbey Road Studios in 1983, when the studios upgraded their equipment.

